Idaho State blows out in-state rival Idaho 84-49 in Big Sky Conference Tournament championship

BOISE – The confetti was premature, but the result wasn’t.

Idaho State swiftly threw a series of haymakers into rival Idaho in Friday’s Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game, putting the No. 2-seeded Vandals in a double-digit hole that continued to balloon.

Idaho State (22-3), the No. 1 seed and Big Sky regular-season champion, kept its foot on the pedal in an 84-49 rout at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bengals’ celebration of their NCAA Tournament berth began when a cannon operator inadvertently triggered the device with 5 seconds remaining after a shot-clock violation, raining confetti on a confused Idaho State and a dejected Idaho team that had reached its fourth tournament title game in six seasons.

Estefania Ors – the tournament’s most valuable player – hit 3 of four 3-point attempts in the first quarter when the Bengals shot 75% from the field.

Ors scored a game-high 21 points and fellow guard Diaba Konate, who scored 20 points, was just as efficient from the field (9 for 13) and in transition.

“On defense, we want to make teams (take) the tough shots, but they were hitting those tough shots,” Idaho forward Natalie Klinker said. “That got them on a roll and we just couldn’t match that.”

Idaho State, which split with Idaho during the regular season, dominated the Vandals in the paint (48-10), an effort left by Delaney Moore’s 16 points and eight rebounds.

Idaho’s primary scorers, All-Big Sky talents Beyonce Bea (16 points per game) and Gabbi Harrington (16 points per game), were held to a combined 22 points on a chilly 7 for 29 from the field.

Idaho (16-8), playing without three-time All-Big Sky guard Gina Marxen for undisclosed reasons, couldn’t get into an offensive rhythm, shooting 17 for 63 from the field and committing 13 turnovers.

Idaho State didn’t allow Idaho to manufacture points from the outside, either, holding its in-state foe to a 6-for-27 clip from 3-point range.

Former Central Valley standout and Idaho State sophomore Tomekia Whitman – one of the Bengals’ primary defensive stoppers – totaled seven rebounds, three assists and two points in 19 minutes.

Idaho State may get a higher-than-usual seed for a Big Sky school in the NCAA Tournament this season because of wins over Nebraska and Kansas State of the Big 12.

“I’m as proud of this team as any of the teams we sent to the NCAA Tournament, because of their effort to get to this game,” said Idaho coach Jon Newlee, whose team battled injuries and key absences. “But I just had a bad fear (today) would end like this. We just didn’t have the legs. I think we used everything up (in the semifinals) against Montana State.”

Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski, who replaced Newlee at ISU in 2008 when Newlee left for Moscow, credited Idaho’s grit.

“Credit to Idaho for making it to the championship game under very tough circumstances,” Sobolewski said. “It wasn’t unexpected to win, but to win this way (was unexpected). We just came out on fire and played exceptional defense.”