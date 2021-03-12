Medical Lake man injured in crash expected to face vehicular assault charge

From staff reports

A Medical Lake resident is expected to face criminal charges after he lost control of his SUV in a crash that injured himself and a passenger early Friday, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Steven D. Lassiter, 35, was driving west on Interstate 90 just west of state Highway 2 about 2:40 a.m. when his 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road and struck a dirt bank, causing the SUV to roll.

Lassiter was transported to Deaconess Hospital. WSP said he likely will face a vehicular assault charge because he is suspected of driving under the influence.

His passenger in the Jeep, Alex M. Jones, 34 was injured and transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Jones was not wearing a seat belt. WSP said it was unclear if Lassiter was wearing a seat belt.