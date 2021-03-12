The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 57° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two arrested in connection to shooting, robbery in Spokane Valley

UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021

By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint near the Perrine Court Apartments in Spokane Valley. 

The victim and his assailants had apparently met to discuss the sale of vape pens at about 1 a.m., according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, which noted the robbery remains under investigation. 

LeSean A. Grant Jr., 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Friday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. They were located by police at the Perrine Court Apartments. 

Both men were allegedly armed with handguns, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office. One entered the victim’s vehicle and struck him on the head. 

At least one shot was fired through the vehicle windshield but nobody was hit. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s face and hands covered in blood. He initially refused medical treatment but was eventually transported to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. 

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives remained at the scene processing evidence throughout the day on Friday after obtaining a search warrant. 

As of Friday afternoon, Grant was held in Spokane County Jail without bail. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety