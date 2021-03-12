Two arrested in connection to shooting, robbery in Spokane Valley

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint near the Perrine Court Apartments in Spokane Valley.

The victim and his assailants had apparently met to discuss the sale of vape pens at about 1 a.m., according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, which noted the robbery remains under investigation.

LeSean A. Grant Jr., 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Friday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. They were located by police at the Perrine Court Apartments.

Both men were allegedly armed with handguns, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office. One entered the victim’s vehicle and struck him on the head.

At least one shot was fired through the vehicle windshield but nobody was hit.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s face and hands covered in blood. He initially refused medical treatment but was eventually transported to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives remained at the scene processing evidence throughout the day on Friday after obtaining a search warrant.

As of Friday afternoon, Grant was held in Spokane County Jail without bail.