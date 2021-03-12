The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Warm, sunny weekend ahead for Spokane area as clocks move forward

UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021

Paul Hanson and his wife Victoria take a selfie in Huntington Park as water from the Spokane River rampages over the lower Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane, Wash., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

It’s time to spring ahead, and the sun won’t be left behind.

High temperatures are supposed to reach the mid-50 degrees in Spokane on Saturday and Sunday, as the weekend marks the beginning of daylight saving time.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, while some clouds are expected to roll in on Sunday, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Despite the warmer spring weather, the Weather Service warned that temperatures still will dip below freezing on Friday night. They warned hikers that the temperature drop will be abrupt.

Clocks will be moved ahead by an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

In Spokane, that means the sunrise will be later, beginning at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday and slowly becoming earlier as the spring progresses. Sunset will be at 6:54 p.m.

