From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licensesMark E. Douglas and Brianna M. Singer, both of Spokane.

Dennis W. Job and Laura L. Kneale, both of Cheney.

Kenneth C. Ray and Mary H. Stout, both of Spokane.

Karl M. Thorpe and Laura J. Thorpe, both of Spokane.

John A. Moxley and Margaret M. Eilerman, both of Spokane.

Thomas M. Gilbrough and Carol S. Sasser, both of Spokane.

Ian P. McFarland and Brandy M. Hoven, both of Spokane.

Patrick W. McLaughlin and Marie Atkins, both of Spokane.

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

David Funk, et al., v. Michael L. Jones, et al., complaint for breach of construction contract.

Stacie James v. Kenneth Roberts, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Ann Wick, et al., v. Thomas Outlaw, et al., restitution of premises.

Lorena Patel v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, complaint.

Estate of Marilyn K. Dhaenens, et al., v. Pavel Kanyushkin, et al., wrongful death.

Karen Martin v. Vision Built Construction LLC, complaint.

Nalo Leal v. Spokane County, et al, complaint for damages for civil rights violations.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Buckles, Alice Y. and Martin, Jess

Jeffery, Matthew W. and Megan R.

Carey, Jodie L. and Daniel M.

Legal separations granted

Yefremov, Jessica J. and Stiner, Joshua S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Alan R. McDowell, 38; 364 days in jail, six months probation, after being found guilty of stalking and violation of a civil anti-harassment protection order.

Judge Julie M. Mckay

Jamie A. Ward, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Amber N. Goede, 37; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Benjamin L. Johnson, 40; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender and escape from community custody.

Sebastian H. Spanu, 21; one month in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Dale M. McDougall, 52; $15 fine, 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Stephanie C. Davis, 30; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Michael J. Dennis, Jr., $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courtsOnly fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jamie L. Bezdicek, 31; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, no contact/protection order violation.

Jerome A. Grant, 44; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Geri A. Templeton, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Breanna L. Adams, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Richard M. Leland

Mamadou Samoura, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Darek L. Swofford, 31; 180 days in jail, 12 months probation, first-degree driving with license suspended.

Benjamin V. Zitar, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.