Area roundup: TCU bounces back to top Gonzaga baseball 7-1
UPDATED: Sat., March 13, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas – Zach Humphreys’ two-run double in the first inning provided Texas Christian all the runs it needed in a 7-1 victory over Gonzaga in a nonconference game Saturday at Lupton Baseball Stadium.
The Bulldogs (7-8) narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the sixth when Brett Harris raced home on a fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Andrew Orzel.
The Horned Frogs (10-5) put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth. Phillip Sikes hit a two-run double for a 4-1 lead, and Tommy Sacco capped the outburst with a two-run single.
Russell Smith struck out four and scattered five hits over six innings to earn the win for TCU. Humphreys had two hits.
Harris and Stephen Lund both finished 2 for 4 for the Bulldogs.
The teams cap their three-game series Sunday at 11 a.m.
