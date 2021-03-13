Be careful about tests

Several months ago I had knee surgery and ended up with blood clots in my other leg. I thought it was fine and months later they noticed the swelling was not going down and decided to do an ultrasound at our local hospital. I found out that there was damage and the veins needed to be worked on because they were like a hose that someone was standing on or one with a kink in it.

Sadly, our little country hospital (that has done well on my past few surgeries) did not have a good enough ultrasound machine possibly to get the doctor the correct pictures he needed. There is nothing worse that being told that a painful procedure did not work because the ultrasound didn’t show what it should have. I will just say that maybe it would have been a better idea to go to a larger hospital than our local Newport Hospital to have the test.

Many of us senior citizens go to the local hospital because it is close. Most of the care I have gotten there was good. I will say most. There have been times I felt like the people were just putting their time and not really caring about the patient. Make sure if there is something serious that you do go to a larger hospital. That makes me sad, because I like our local area. Take care of yourselves.

Jeannie Hutchins

Newport