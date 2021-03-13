Enough already!

Puhleese! When are we going to see or hear the last of Trump? It’s all so tiring. Just on and on. A gold statue in his likeness at CPAC. Bizarre! Attendees lining up to have pictures with Trump’s gold statue. Pathetic!

Neil Krause of Spokane was right on with his Letter to the Editor (“A familiar image,” March 5). Evidently, when Trump was publicly toting a Bible, he didn’t pause and read about “idols of gold”. He should have … (to be continued, your Trumpness, to be continued}.

Trudy L. Zaborski

Spokane