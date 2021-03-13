Eric Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally Eastern Washington past Idaho State

Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho – Eric Barriere threw a five touchdowns, and his 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left capped Eastern Washington’s 46-42 comeback win over the Idaho State Bengals (1-2 Big Sky Conference) on Saturday.

Check out the touchdown from Eric Barriere to Andrew Boston as the Eagles regain the lead late in the game! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/S6GtxuCqfD — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 14, 2021

Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing on 34 completions. Boston caught 10 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing 42-31, Barriere found Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining. Barriere found Boston on the 2-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39. The Eagles’ defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.

Tight end Blake Gobel runs a perfect route to the back of the end catches it in the end zone! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/XIydXApV1z — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 14, 2021

Barriere and Boston ended the way they started. On fourth-and-1 at the Idaho State 8-yard line, Barriere found Boston in the right corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening drive.

1st, 10:26 | Eric Barriere finds Andrew Boston for the first touchdown of the game!



The Eagles only needed 10 plays to find the end zone! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/VInActA6gN — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 13, 2021

The Eagles (2-1 Big Sky) finished 3 of 4 on fourth-down conversions and were 11 of 19 on third-down conversions.

EWU piled up 596 total yards. Barriere needs three yards to pass Vernon Adams’ school career quarterback rushing record of 1,232.

Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Idaho State.

Ty Graham led Eastern’s defense with eight tackles, and Anthany Smith and Darrien Sampson each had interceptions. Debore’ae McClain had 1 1/2 sacks and Jacob Newsom had one.

Eastern Washington (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky) now has won 12 straight over the Bengals (1-2, 1-2) and owns a 30-9 all-time series lead.