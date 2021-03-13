The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at TCU, 11 a.m.

Basketball

College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga at CVEATC Invitational at Chula Vista, Calif., 8 a.m.

Softball

College: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield (DH), noon.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 1:30 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon. Montana at Idaho, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.;

College women: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, noon.; USC at Washington, 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

