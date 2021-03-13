Menu
Sat., March 13, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at TCU, 11 a.m.
Basketball
College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga at CVEATC Invitational at Chula Vista, Calif., 8 a.m.
Softball
College: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield (DH), noon.
Soccer
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 1:30 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon. Montana at Idaho, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Cal Poly, 10 a.m.;
College women: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, noon.; USC at Washington, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
