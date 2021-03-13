Money for nothing

There have been two successful weeks of high school football in the GSL, albeit without fans allowed in the stands.

But even with fans, as in the past, the average attendance per game is in the hundreds not thousands.

Games are currently being played at high school fields and Mead’s Union Stadium. So, I ask the question. Why are property owners in Spokane going to pay 31 million dollars for the rebuilding of Albi Stadium plus yearly maintenance? Albi will only be used for the five school districts home games. These can all be played on their home fields or at Union Stadium.

Brad Cossette

Spokane