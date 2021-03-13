Prep roundup: Defending state 3A champ Allie Janke wins, leads North Central girls cross country

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 2 (Salneve Park, Cheney): Defending state 3A champ Allie Janke won the girls race with a time of 17:53.68. Leif Swanson (15:25.00) led a trio of NC runners to finish 1-2-3 in the boys race.

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 2 (Mead HS): Central Valley’s Alex Wright (16:22) and Lewis and Clark’s Audrey Thronson (19:21) took top spots. Boys: CV 21, LC 39. Mead 27, CV 28. Mead 19, LC 42. Girls: CV 31, Mead 34, LC 71.

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 2 (University HS): Gonzaga Prep’s Caleb Richardson (16:54) and Ferris’ Annalise Toillion (20:42) won. Boys: U-Hi 22, Fer 37. G-Prep 25, U-Hi 30. G-Prep 19, Fer 41. Girls: Fer 21, U-Hi 34. G-Prep 23, U-Hi 38. Fer 25, G-Prep 31.

GSL 2A Meet No. 2 (Beachview Park, Clarkston): Shadle Park’s Marcus Lemon (16:35) and Kaiya Sollie (23:16) won. Boys: SP 18, Clk 43. Girls: n/a.

GSL 2A Meet No. 2 (Franklin Park, Rogers host): Rogers’ Daniel Lee (16:02) and West Valley’s Kaitlyn Adamson (20:58) won. Boys: Rog 27, WV 28. Girls: WV 16, Rog 47.

GSL 2A Meet No. 3 (Othello Golf Course): East Valley’s Ethan Sheffler (18:20) and Pullman’s Poppy Edge (21:10) won. Boys: Pullman 28, Easy Valley 33, Othello 63. Girls: Pullman 27, East Valley 41, Othello 52.

Volleyball

Northeast A

Deer Park 3, Riverside 0: Paige Thomson had 16 kills with three aces and the Stags (2-1) defeated the visiting Rams (1-3) 25-23, 25-15, 25-14. Sam Riggles had 11 kills and nine blocks for Riverside.

Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: Jordyn Goldsmith and Ashley Boswell contributed eight kills apiece and the Scotties (4-0) swept the visiting Cardinals (1-3) 25-13, 25-11, 25-19.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Jorden Findlay amassed 31 assists and two blocks and the Eagles (3-0) defeated the Indians (1-2) 25-19, 25-12, 25-17. McKenna Regear contributed nine digs, eight kills and four aces for Colville.

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Odessa 0: Janaye Wilkie had nine kills, Grace Fedie added five aces and the Broncos (5-4) beat the Tigers (11-2) 25-11, 25-23, 25-14 in a nonleague match. Melloney Diefe had 16 assists for Odessa.

Colfax 3, Asotin 0: Justice Brown had seven aces with 17 assists, Sophie Klaveano added 11 kills and the Bulldogs swept the Panthers (3-6) 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.

Reardan 3, Kettle Falls 1: Coalie Whitman amassed 11 assists and six aces and the Indians (2-6) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (1-6) 25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19. Ashley Lawrence contributed seven kills, two aces and two blocks for Kettle Falls.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 3, Harrington 0: Joycelynn Hottell had 10 aces, Emily Scrupps added seven kills and the Tigers (10-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-9) 25-11, 25-14, 25-3.

Springdale 3, Inchelium 0: The visiting Chargers (7-5) swept the Panthers (0-6) 25-15, 25-13, 25-8. Details were unavailable.

Republic 3, Selkirk 2: Reese Rickabaugh had 29 assists with eight aces and the Tigers (6-2) beat the visiting Rangers (7-2) 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-4.

Republic 3, Cusick 0: Addison Nelson had 18 aces and the Tigers (7-2) defeated the Panthers (3-5) 25-7, 25-10, 25-10.

Republic 3, Inchelium 2: Reese Rickabugh contributed 26 assists and nine aces and the Tigers (8-2) defeated the Hornets (0-5).

Selkirk 3, Curlew 0: Bree Dawson had seven kills and eight aces and the visiting Rangers (8-1) swept the Cougars (6-6) 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.

Curlew 3, Cusick 0: Taylor Ringstad had 12 assists with an ace and the Cougars (6-6) swept the visiting Panthers (4-7) 25-8, 25-17, 25-13.

Girls soccer

Freeman 10, Medical Lake 0: Frosh Kayleigh Oyler scored a hat trick and the Scotties (2-0) topped the visiting Cardinals (0-1).

Newport 2, Colville 1 (SO): Devyn Stemen had five saves in regulation and two more in a shootout and the Grizzlies (1-1) beat the Indians (0-2).

Davenport 3, Northwest Christian 3: Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 6, Reardan 0: Details were unavailable.