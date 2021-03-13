Shawn Vestal: No mask-burning, no firearms — just citizens calling on their leaders to do the right thing

You might not have heard much about it, but there was a very important protest on the steps of the Idaho Capitol in Boise last week.

Around 70 people showed up. No Gadsden flags were flown. No one brought a firearm or wore a bulletproof vest. No one burned a mask or screamed about tyranny or stormed past armed guards into the Capitol.

No, it was just a group of ordinary Idaho citizens – mothers, mostly, and many with their children in tow – calling upon their lawmakers to do something smart and simple and beneficial for the kids of their state: accept $6 million from the federal government to provide early childhood education and child care, which is sorely lacking in the Gem State.

“It was actually really nice and positive,” said Emily Walton, a Boise woman who helped organize the demonstration. “People were frustrated, of course, about the vote, but they also just wanted to show up and talk about their experiences.”

Best of all, it might have changed a mind or two in the House of Representatives, which had voted, bafflingly, to reject the grant money. Walton said she’s hopeful a new bill to accept the grant will come forward before the end of the session, and that enough lawmakers might change their minds to produce a different result.

“It seems promising,” she said.

The House vote to reject the grant was based, at least in part, on the fears that the money would be used to finance liberal brain-washing.

Middleton’s Tammy Nichols – who is giving Rep. Heather Scott a run for her money in the Capitol wingnut sweepstakes – expressed the concern that the money would be used to “take our children from birth and be able to start indoctrinating them.”

Another representative worried that the money would be used to inculcate “social justice” ideas in toddlers.

But Rep. Charlie Shepherd won the foot-in-mouth race when he said, “I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home. And any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”

In the end, the House voted against accepting the millions, 34-36. This was nuts even for the Idaho Legislature – which has spent this session attempting to undo all pandemic precautions, defund the attorney general for not being a better backstop for crackpot ideas, and starve its budget of lottery revenues over concerns about foreign involvement with the games.

The rejection of the grant was just another terrible vote that elevated crackpot politics over sound, beneficial policy. The money would go to the state Department of Education, to be applied in various ways to help communities fill in the gaps for pre-K and child care that plague the state, and particularly rural communities.

Gov. Brad Little said he was disappointed in the vote and that there would be another effort to get the Legislature to wake up and do the right thing – if not this year, then next.

Perhaps it should not be surprising that the lawmaking body that declines, year after year, to prohibit parents from religiously neglecting their children to death would not warm to the cause of educating young children. If legislators would heed the voices that gathered on the Capitol steps – those who didn’t bring their guns to a mask-burning, I mean – they would be able to do some actual, concrete good for their constituents.

Half of Idaho’s residents live in communities that have no licensed child-care, or so little that there are three kids for every one available spot, according to an assessment by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, conducted with researchers from the University of Idaho.

And even when care is available, many Idahoans simply cannot afford it. The assessment found that the typical Idaho family with an infant and 4-year-old would spend 25% of their income on child care.

One woman who attended the demonstration last week emphasized the high cost for families, in a state with the federal-basement minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

“It is a reality in this state that in order to afford to live here you have two working parents and that makes child care and pre-K essential in this state,” said Alex Valardes of Nampa, according to a video of the protest posted by the Idaho Statesman.

Shepherd’s comments, in particular, riled people up. He later apologized, but women-belong-in-the-home sentiment rightly outraged many women who don’t subscribe to sexist, antideluvian attitudes about where they do and do not belong.

Walton said she was inundated with calls and emails after the vote and comments became public. She is a native of rural southern Idaho who did not grow up with the idea that women did not work.

“My mom always drove a potato truck during harvest,” she said. “She worked all the time.”

Seeing that protest was truly refreshing if you – like me – have a love for and interest in Idaho, while also despairing at its political circus. It almost seemed to come from a different time, when the idea of citizens gathered on the steps of their legislature wasn’t so strongly correlated with dumb, destructive behavior.

The protesters wore masks. The signs were simple and spelled correctly. “Education is The Answer.” “Pre-K is Essential.” “Moms 4 Education.”

“Education is the answer, and it’s the answer for everyone in Idaho,” one protester said – suggesting that it’s also the answer for what’s wrong inside the very building where she spoke.