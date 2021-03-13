Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Support Medicaid parity

I am writing as a pediatrician of Eastern Washington to urge you to ask your state senator to support Medicaid parity in Washington state (SB 5246). In doing so, you are supporting the most precious resource for the future of Washington state—our children. Currently in the state of Washington, Medicaid reimburses pediatricians 60% of what federal Medicare funding reimburses the health care providers of adults for the same health problems.

There is a shortage of pediatricians in Eastern Washington compared to the west side of the state, especially in rural and underserved areas, with several counties in Eastern Washington not even having one pediatrician. With more than 50% of children being covered by Apple Health, the state’s Medicaid program, the current rate of Medicaid reimbursement does not even cover the cost to provide care. As a result, pediatricians are finding it challenging to keep the doors of their practice open at a time when their care is needed the most, with problems such as depression, anxiety, and obesity growing rapidly in our pediatric population. It takes a significant amount of time during office appointments to tackle these major problems.

With all of the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will only get worse as pediatricians struggle to manage skyrocketing rates of behavioral health problems and these other conditions in their patients. Bringing Medicaid rates up to match those of Medicare will help to correct this inequity.

Charles Christian Anderson

Spokane

 

