We can do both

“Sorry Salmon” as stated by Susan Frankovich in a recent letter to the editor (“Sorry, Snake River salmon,” March 3), references the wrong issue for our Northwest needs. Dams are providing a necessary function now and into the future. The salmon of the Columbia River system are an important and necessary regional resource. This issue is NOT an “either/or” issue, they are not mutually exclusive endeavors. The goals of both can be met if we have the will.

We humans have not even scratched the surface in finding smart ways to get fish over the dams and creating the necessary shallow spawning beds (destroyed by dams) for salmon. This endeavor, must include safely moving smolt to the sea. I see no reason the same amount of moneys that went into creating the dams could not be mustered to save and protect our salmon.

Do-nothing politicians are a big part of the problem.

In order to preserve our Northwest rivers recreational/economic benefits we will need courage, cash and a lot of work.

We need simple ideas to gather and move fish safely and predictably. It’s time we put aside the lame arguments on both sides of this issue and dig DEEP into our pockets. Yes, it will take a creative science base task force with minds bent towards an industrial scope to reach our multiple goals. What ever

that salmon solution looks like, it will need dedicated persons, more science and more money.

We can have functional recreational navigable waterways that support our salmon and dams, if we choose to attack the true problem and stop debating the failed symptomatic issues.

Chris Brown

Spokane