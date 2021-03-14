Area roundup: Gonzaga baseball upsets TCU in 11 innings

From staff reports

Andrew Orzel blasted a three-run, series-sealing drive after a TCU throwing error in the 11th inning, and Gonzaga earned its first series win over a ranked opponent in nearly a decade with a 10-7 victory Saturday in fort Worth, Texas.

The Bulldogs (8-8) also topped the ninth-ranked Horned Frogs (10-6) in Thursday’s series opener.

Stephen Lund hit his third home run of the week in the seventh inning to put the Zags on top 7-6, but TCU’s Gene Wood drove home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to send GU to its first extra innings game of the season.

Leadoff hitter Guthrie Morrison and Lund each finished with three hits, while Lund had three RBIs.

Gabriel Hughes also added a second-inning solo home run for the Zags.

GU used six pitchers, including starter Alec Goez, who allowed four runs on five hits in four innings.

Daniel Naughton earned the win with GU throwing 11/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Bulldogs travel to Santa Clara for a three-game series against the Broncos on Friday to open West Coast Conference play.

College volleyball

Washington State 3, Oregon State 0: Alexcis Lusby and Pia Timmer posted nine and eight kills, respectively, to lead the 16th-ranked Cougars to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 sweep in a Pac-12 Conference match at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.

Magda Jehlarova chipped in with six kills, and Julianna Dalton added five kills and three solo blocks for WSU (10-2 Pac-12). Setter Hannah Pukis had a match-high 24 assists.

Mychael Vernon tallied 11 kills for Oregon State (5-9).