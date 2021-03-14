Cache Reset
Getting to know No. 1 Gonzaga’s pod at the NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021

In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) controls the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against UTSA in Norman, Okla.  (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

(16) Norfolk State

From: Norfolk, Virginia Coach: Robert Jones

Conference: MEAC Bid: Champion (16-7)

NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year

Last in: 2012 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 75.2 ppg, 69.2 ppg allowed; G Devante Carter 15.5, G Joe Bryant Jr. 12.6, G Jalen Hawkins 9.5. Rebounds: Team 37.0; Carter 5.3, F J.J. Matthews 5.2, Bryant Jr. 4.3.

Assists/turnovers: Team 12.3/13.1; Carter 4.0/2.3

3-pointers: Team .368; Bryant Jr. 34, G/F Kashaun Hicks 34, G Daryl Anderson 26.

(16) Appalachian State

From: Boone, North Carolina Coach: Dustin Kerns

Conference: Sun Belt Bid: Champion (17-11)

NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, two years

Last in: 2000 Last 10: 5-5

Scoring: Team 70.9 ppg, 64.5 ppg allowed; G Adrian Delph 13.2, G Justin Forrest 13.0 ppg, G Michael Almonacy 12.9. Rebounds: Team 36.0; G/F Donovan Gregory 6.0, F James Lewis Jr. 5.1, Delph 4.5.

Assists/turnovers: Team 12.0/11.8; Almonacy 2.9/1.

3-pointers: Team .324; Almonacy 70, Delph 66, Forrest 45.

(8) Oklahoma

From: Norman, Oklahoma Coach: Lon Kruger

Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (15-10)

NCAA Tournament record: 42-32, 33 years

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 4-6

Scoring: Team 74.8 ppg, 69.2 ppg allowed; G Austin Reaves 17.7 ppg, G De’Vion Harmon 12.9 ppg, F Brady Manek 10.8 ppg. Rebounds: Team 36.3; Reaves 5.7, Manek 5.1, G Elijah Harkless 5.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.4/11.2; Reaves 4.7/2/9.

3-pointers: Team .338; G Umoja Gibson 56, Manek 42, Harmon 33.

(9) Missouri

From: Columbia, Missouri Coach: Cuonzo Martin

Conference: SEC Bid: At-large (16-9)

NCAA Tournament record: 19-26, 26 years

Last in: 2018 Last 10: 4-6

Scoring: Team 73.6 ppg, 71.9 ppg allowed; G Xavier Pinson 14.1, G Dru Smith 14.1, F Jeremiah Tilmon 12.3. Rebounds: Team 35.7; Tilmon 7.0, F Kobe Brown 6.3, F Mitchell Smith 4.9.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.2/13.4; D. Smith 3.9/2.4

3-pointers: Team .320; Pinson 43, D. Smith 41, G Mark Smith 37.

