Getting to know No. 1 Gonzaga’s pod at the NCAA Tournament
UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021
(16) Norfolk State
From: Norfolk, Virginia Coach: Robert Jones
Conference: MEAC Bid: Champion (16-7)
NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year
Last in: 2012 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 75.2 ppg, 69.2 ppg allowed; G Devante Carter 15.5, G Joe Bryant Jr. 12.6, G Jalen Hawkins 9.5. Rebounds: Team 37.0; Carter 5.3, F J.J. Matthews 5.2, Bryant Jr. 4.3.
Assists/turnovers: Team 12.3/13.1; Carter 4.0/2.3
3-pointers: Team .368; Bryant Jr. 34, G/F Kashaun Hicks 34, G Daryl Anderson 26.
(16) Appalachian State
From: Boone, North Carolina Coach: Dustin Kerns
Conference: Sun Belt Bid: Champion (17-11)
NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, two years
Last in: 2000 Last 10: 5-5
Scoring: Team 70.9 ppg, 64.5 ppg allowed; G Adrian Delph 13.2, G Justin Forrest 13.0 ppg, G Michael Almonacy 12.9. Rebounds: Team 36.0; G/F Donovan Gregory 6.0, F James Lewis Jr. 5.1, Delph 4.5.
Assists/turnovers: Team 12.0/11.8; Almonacy 2.9/1.
3-pointers: Team .324; Almonacy 70, Delph 66, Forrest 45.
(8) Oklahoma
From: Norman, Oklahoma Coach: Lon Kruger
Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (15-10)
NCAA Tournament record: 42-32, 33 years
Last in: 2019 Last 10: 4-6
Scoring: Team 74.8 ppg, 69.2 ppg allowed; G Austin Reaves 17.7 ppg, G De’Vion Harmon 12.9 ppg, F Brady Manek 10.8 ppg. Rebounds: Team 36.3; Reaves 5.7, Manek 5.1, G Elijah Harkless 5.0.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.4/11.2; Reaves 4.7/2/9.
3-pointers: Team .338; G Umoja Gibson 56, Manek 42, Harmon 33.
(9) Missouri
From: Columbia, Missouri Coach: Cuonzo Martin
Conference: SEC Bid: At-large (16-9)
NCAA Tournament record: 19-26, 26 years
Last in: 2018 Last 10: 4-6
Scoring: Team 73.6 ppg, 71.9 ppg allowed; G Xavier Pinson 14.1, G Dru Smith 14.1, F Jeremiah Tilmon 12.3. Rebounds: Team 35.7; Tilmon 7.0, F Kobe Brown 6.3, F Mitchell Smith 4.9.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.2/13.4; D. Smith 3.9/2.4
3-pointers: Team .320; Pinson 43, D. Smith 41, G Mark Smith 37.
