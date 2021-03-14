Getting to know No. 14 Eastern Washington’s pod at the NCAA Tournament
UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021
(3) Kansas
From: Lawrence, Kansas Coach: Bill Self
Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (20-8)
NCAA Tournament record: 108-47, 48 years
Last in: 2019 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 73.1 ppg, 65.8 ppg allowed; G Ochai Agbaji 14.2, F David McCormack 13.4, F Jalen Wilson 12.1. Rebounds: Team 38.0; Wilson 8.2, McCormack 6.1, G Christian Braun 5.3.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.7/12.4; G Marcus Garrett 3.6/2.0.
3-pointers: Team .344; Agbaji 74, Braun 49, Wilson 40.
(6) USC
From: Los Angeles Coach: Andy Enfield
Conference: Pac-12 Bid: At-large (22-7)
NCAA Tournament record: 12-17, 17 years
Last in: 2017 Last 10: 6-4
Scoring: Team 74.8 ppg, 65.1 allowed; F Evan Mobley 16.8, G Tahj Eaddy 13.7, G Drew Peterson 9.9. Rebounds: Team 39.5; E. Mobley 8.6, F Isaiah Mobley 7.4, Peterson 5.0.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.7/12.4; G Ethan Anderson 3.0/2.3.
3-pointers: Team .348; Eaddy 58, Peterson 30, G Noah Baumann 24.
(11) Wichita State
From: Wichita, Kansas Coach: Isaac Brown
Conference: American Bid: At-large (16-5)
NCAA Tournament record: 18-15, 15 years
Last in: 2018 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 72.4 ppg, 67.4 ppg allowed; G Tyson Etienne 17.0, G Alterique Gilbert 10.3, F Morris Udeze 9.8. Rebounds: Team 38.0; F Trey Wade 5.6, Udeze 4.7, G Dexter Dennis 4.3.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.3/11.3; Gilbert 4.1/2.2.
3-pointers: Team .342; Etienne 65, Dexter 34, Gilbert 28.
(11) Drake
From: Des Moines, Iowa Coach: Darian DeVries
Conference: Missouri Valley Bid: At-large (25-4)
NCAA Tournament record: 5-4, four years
Last in: 2008 Last 10: 7-3
Scoring: Team 77.5 ppg, 64.7 ppg allowed; F ShanQuan Hemphill 14.1, G Joseph Yesufu 12.1, G Roman Penn 11.2. Rebounds: 36.0; F Darnell Brodie 7.2, Hemphill 6.3, G Garrett Sturtz 5.6
Assists/turnovers: 13.8/10.3; Penn 5.4/2.2.
3-pointers: Team .370; G D.J. Wilkins 66, Yesufu 39, Murphy 36.
