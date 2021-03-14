Cache Reset
Getting to know No. 14 Eastern Washington’s pod at the NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50.  (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

(3) Kansas

From: Lawrence, Kansas Coach: Bill Self

Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (20-8)

NCAA Tournament record: 108-47, 48 years

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 73.1 ppg, 65.8 ppg allowed; G Ochai Agbaji 14.2, F David McCormack 13.4, F Jalen Wilson 12.1. Rebounds: Team 38.0; Wilson 8.2, McCormack 6.1, G Christian Braun 5.3.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.7/12.4; G Marcus Garrett 3.6/2.0.

3-pointers: Team .344; Agbaji 74, Braun 49, Wilson 40.

(6) USC

From: Los Angeles Coach: Andy Enfield

Conference: Pac-12 Bid: At-large (22-7)

NCAA Tournament record: 12-17, 17 years

Last in: 2017 Last 10: 6-4

Scoring: Team 74.8 ppg, 65.1 allowed; F Evan Mobley 16.8, G Tahj Eaddy 13.7, G Drew Peterson 9.9. Rebounds: Team 39.5; E. Mobley 8.6, F Isaiah Mobley 7.4, Peterson 5.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.7/12.4; G Ethan Anderson 3.0/2.3.

3-pointers: Team .348; Eaddy 58, Peterson 30, G Noah Baumann 24.

(11) Wichita State

From: Wichita, Kansas Coach: Isaac Brown

Conference: American Bid: At-large (16-5)

NCAA Tournament record: 18-15, 15 years

Last in: 2018 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 72.4 ppg, 67.4 ppg allowed; G Tyson Etienne 17.0, G Alterique Gilbert 10.3, F Morris Udeze 9.8. Rebounds: Team 38.0; F Trey Wade 5.6, Udeze 4.7, G Dexter Dennis 4.3.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.3/11.3; Gilbert 4.1/2.2.

3-pointers: Team .342; Etienne 65, Dexter 34, Gilbert 28.

(11) Drake

From: Des Moines, Iowa Coach: Darian DeVries

Conference: Missouri Valley Bid: At-large (25-4)

NCAA Tournament record: 5-4, four years

Last in: 2008 Last 10: 7-3

Scoring: Team 77.5 ppg, 64.7 ppg allowed; F ShanQuan Hemphill 14.1, G Joseph Yesufu 12.1, G Roman Penn 11.2. Rebounds: 36.0; F Darnell Brodie 7.2, Hemphill 6.3, G Garrett Sturtz 5.6

Assists/turnovers: 13.8/10.3; Penn 5.4/2.2.

3-pointers: Team .370; G D.J. Wilkins 66, Yesufu 39, Murphy 36.

