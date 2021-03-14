Health district reports 45 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County

There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Spokane County on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 38,097, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

There have been 592 deaths in the county as well. The district reported 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday.

Statewide there have been nearly 350,000 cases, according to the Washington Department of Health. Nearly 20,000 people have been hospitalized, and 5,123 people have died.

In Washington state, more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.

Globally there have been more than 119 million cases of the virus as of Sunday and more than 2.6 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization. More than 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.