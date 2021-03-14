Man pleads guilty to assault, theft charges related to 2018 downtown machete killing

The man accused of pulling a machete out of his backpack and striking a man in a 2018 fight at a downtown 7-Eleven pleaded guilty late last month to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and possession of stolen property.

Andre A. Conway, aka Marcellus D. Harris, 32, was sentenced to 6½ years in prison on Feb. 24 for the crimes. Conway has a lengthy criminal history in Spokane County dating back to 2003, which includes multiple felonies.

Witnesses told Spokane police that a group of about 15 to 20 people were involved in a scuffle at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2018, in the north side of a parking lot at the convenience store at the corner of Second Avenue and Division Street.

During the fight, one witness saw Conway pull out an 18-inch long machete with an orange-and-black handle and swing it at 35-year-old Lance Ogle, who later died from a machete wound to his heart.

Conway was arrested the next day. He was initially charged with aggravated first-degree murder. Conway was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the majority of 2019, until he was determined competent in March 2020.

He pleaded guilty to the three lesser charges last month rather than go to trial. Another man implicated in the fight, Alexander M. Maravilla, 32, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in May 2019 and was also sentenced to 6½ years in prison.