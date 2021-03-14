Menu
UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021
Cross Country
College: Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Washington State at NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., 10 a.m.
Golf
College men: Whitworth at LCSC Warrior Invitational in Clarkston, 10 a.m.
College women: Whitworth at Warrior Spring Invite in Clarkston, 9 a.m.
Soccer
High school girls: Central Valley at Lewis and Clark; Mead at Mt. Spokane, both 4 p.m.; Cheney at Gonzaga Prep; Ferris at University, both 6:30 p.m.
