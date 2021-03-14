The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 44° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021

Cross Country

College: Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Washington State at NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., 10 a.m.

Golf

College men: Whitworth at LCSC Warrior Invitational in Clarkston, 10 a.m.

College women: Whitworth at Warrior Spring Invite in Clarkston, 9 a.m.

Soccer

High school girls: Central Valley at Lewis and Clark; Mead at Mt. Spokane, both 4 p.m.; Cheney at Gonzaga Prep; Ferris at University, both 6:30 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.