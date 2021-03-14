Skier dies after Friday accident at Schweitzer Mountain Resort

A skier died after an accident Friday at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, a spokesman for the resort confirmed.

Kelsy McHenry identified the skier as her husband, Heath McHenry, on Sunday.

“Heath McHenry was an expert all-terrain skier capable of any run on Schweitzer Mountain where he and his family have enjoyed every winter for many years,” the family wrote in a statement. “Although a tragic ending to this blue sky day, his family is comforted knowing that he was doing what he loved and surrounded by good friends. Heath is survived by his wife and best friend Kelsy, their three children, and his mom.”

McHenry was injured on Friday afternoon and taken by air to a nearby hospital where he “unfortunately did not survive their injuries,” Sean Mirus, a spokesman for the mountain, said.

The accident only involved the one individual, Mirus said. He did not provide information on the type of accident, location or injuries.

Mirus said further updates would be provided by the hospital and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s unfortunate, and our hearts go out to their family and friends,” Mirus said.