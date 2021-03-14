Whitworth University President Beck Taylor on leaving for new job: ‘I’m not running from anything’

Beck Taylor took over as president of Whitworth University during a recession. He’ll leave during a global pandemic.

Suffice to say, the 11 years Taylor has led the Spokane-based private Christian university haven’t been the easiest for higher education, said Taylor, who noted other cultural and social issues with which students and educators have grappled along the way.

Taylor, 51, will bring that experience with him as the newest president of Samford University, a private Christian university in Birmingham, Alabama. His presidency will start July 1.

Whitworth announced Taylor’s departure last week, on the same day Samford’s Board of Trustees elected him as the university’s 19th president.

With his last day set for May 31, Taylor – Whitworth’s 18th president – said he doesn’t believe he’s leaving anything unfinished.

“I think it’s important to say I’m not running from anything here,” Taylor said. “In fact, things are going very well at Whitworth.”

Taylor, who grew up in Texas, said the return to Alabama brings things “full circle.”

He served as dean of Samford’s Brock School of Business for five years before taking the Whitworth job in 2010. Taylor never fell out of touch with Samford, however, remaining good friends with President Andrew Westmoreland while keeping tabs on the university’s progress over the years.

So after Westmoreland announced his retirement in August, Taylor and his wife, Julie, spent about a month thinking about returning to Birmingham before he threw his hat into the ring. He was unanimously recommended by Samford’s presidential search committee, which vetted more than 80 nominations and applicants from across the country during a six-month process.

When Taylor returned to Samford for the hiring process, it was the first time he had been back on campus in over a decade. He said the university has grown physically and academically since his time as dean, with new residence halls, programs and other initiatives.

“There are a number of things that will grow me as a leader that are exciting to me in terms of change,” he said, specifying Samford’s status as an NCAA Division 1 school. “I think all of those plus my familiarity with Samford caused me to think that perhaps this was a good year to consider a move like this.

“We’ve just so enjoyed our 11 years at Whitworth,” Taylor added. “This is an amazing community. We love Spokane and the region. And so that’s why it took me so long to think about applying for the position.”

Taylor said he believes Whitworth is in a good position for a presidential transition.

The university is nearing the end of a 10-year strategic planning process. Whitworth leaders conducted the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in the school’s history and has set enrollment records in the last three years.

Taylor also takes pride in several other achievements during his tenure, including the recent launch of several doctoral programs and the ongoing construction of a new $25 million health sciences building. He also said he’s enjoyed working with community leaders to “contribute to the welfare of Spokane and our region.”

“Frankly, I think I could have continued to serve as president for a number of additional years here,” he said. “But I do think that for institutions that are as old as Whitworth, and that are always dynamic and changing and growing, new leadership can provide additional energy and insight.”

During her husband’s presidency, Julie Taylor has worked with institutional advancement for donor and alumni relations as special assistant to Whitworth’s Board of Trustees. Taylor said he expects his wife to take on similar roles at Samford.

Until then, Taylor said his top priorities are to prepare Whitworth’s interim president and to continue working toward strong enrollment levels for the fall.

Taylor said he would advise his successor to protect and sustain the mission of the university as a place that embraces Christian faith and academic excellence – and to “love on the students.”

“The students are the best part of this job,” he said. “I’ve had a wonderful and loving relationship with Whitworth students. So I would just advise that person to love on students, because they will love you right back.”