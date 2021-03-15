A Grip on Sports: As the top seed, there is only one NCAA outcome for Gonzaga that will be considered reaching its potential

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s the Monday morning after Selection Sunday. Which means the conversation today around the nation will be about your bracket, your friend’s bracket or what’s for lunch. That about covers it. Wait, we forgot the usual main topic for this day: How overrated Gonzaga is.

•••••••

• Actually, no one wants to hear about your bracket. Or your lunch plans. And, around these parts, the last one either, though this year it might be actually appropriate.

When you are the top seed, as the undefeated and top-ranked Bulldogs are, you have, by definition, only one possible outcome that can erase the “overrated” narrative. The Zags have to win the national title. No pressure, huh?

It’s silly but true. Each year (except, sadly, 2020), the selection committee puts a big bullseye on one school. This year that happens to be the Bulldogs. Everyone wants to take down No. 1, even the first-round opponent to be named later (this year, Thursday night). Come Saturday, the gantlet starts. Win it all or go home having underachieved.

OK then. Can the Zags do it? Sure. They have a team that is capable of winning it all. But the Bulldogs are one of about three teams with that capability. The other two: Illinois and Michigan. Maybe Houston. See, we put a lot of faith in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics. And the idea the tournament favorites have to be ranked in the top 10 of his defensive and offensive metrics, which Pomeroy adjusts for opponents. Only three schools are in the top 10 in both right now, with Houston capable of moving into the top 10 defensively with an outstanding tournament.

None of that guarantees success, however. Weird things happen. Calls are missed (has any Gonzaga fan forgotten the North Carolina player’s hand on the baseline yet?), ankles are injured and, this year at least, a virus could pop up. Or a team could just have a bad day while its opponent is having its best day in years.

Still, on this Monday after Selection Sunday, the Zags remain No. 1. With a bullseye.

• How about Eastern Washington? The Eagles make their third trip to the tournament and, once again, get matched up with a Blue Blood. The first time, in 2004, they played Oklahoma State and Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton. The second, 2015, it was Georgetown. And this year it is Kansas.

But this year’s Kansas team isn’t all that blue blooded. They have been blooded a bit, with eight losses. Only problem is, every team the Jayhawks have lost to is in the tournament.

That being said, their next loss will come to a tournament team too. Why not the Saturday against Eastern?

• If you have the opportunity today, go out and by The Spokesman-Review in its printed form. There is something special about a newspaper on a big day and, as Inland Northwest basketball goes, the news yesterday was about as big as it gets. You never know when another local school will earn the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 seed. Or, if you are inclined to support Eastern, when your Eagles will be back in the tournament.

Besides, it’s a good to scout out the best location to buy the darn thing – if you don’t already receive it at home.

Come April 6, you may need to know where to get one. You know, the Tuesday morning after Championship Monday. That might be a paper to keep forever.

•••

Gonzaga: Today’s paper has everything you would expect, from John Blanchette’s column to Jim Meehan’s coverage of the news to Theo Lawson introducing you to the other schools in GU’s pod. … The Gonzaga women will find out their fate today, when the NCAA sets their tournament. Jim Allen has that preview story. … The baseball team may be moving into the rankings soon, after winning a road series against ninth-ranked TCU. … If you want to get to Indy and watch, it will cost you. Justin Reed details how much. … Many, many experts are going with chalk and picking Gonzaga to win the tournament. There are others who don’t want to go down that road though. … Up next, the AP All-American team. Here are one voter’s selections. … Elsewhere in the West Coast Conference, BYU is in the tournament. It’s just that the Cougars don’t know who they will play yet. They get the winner of Michigan State and UCLA, the bluest-blood play-in game ever. … Saint Mary’s is back in the postseason. They are in the NIT. … Pepperdine will play in the CBI.

WSU: It’s hard to criticize any college basketball team that doesn’t want to continue playing this year. The end doesn’t justify the means, at least in COVID-19-addled 2021. Especially when the end is the CBI. Theo has that story as well today. … The women are waiting to see if they earn an at-large NCAA berth. Ryan Collingwood tells us they will learn their fate at around 4 p.m., when the bracket is revealed. No matter what, Charlisse Leger-Walker has had an incredible freshman season. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, it was a good Selection Sunday for the conference. … Oregon State won the conference automatic berth. The reward? A first-round game with Tennessee, which has been hot. … Oregon is starting to peak. That’s the Ducks’ usual March M.O. Can they play spoiler in the West? … Colorado matches up pretty well with first-round opponent Georgetown. … It’s not often USC and UCLA make the tournament in the same year. And it’s not often the Trojans have been the higher seed. The Bruins have to get past Michigan State just to play in the tourney proper. … Would Arizona have made the tournament? … Here’s one more story on how Washington can fix its basketball program. … In football news, Utah is about to begin spring practice.

EWU: Ryan also has a story on 14-seeded Eastern’s Selection Sunday and the Eagles’ thoughts on first-round opponent Kansas. … Theo delves into the Eagles’ pod.

Whitworth: There is no NCAA Tournament this year for Division III schools. Not even a true Northwest Conference basketball champion. But the Pirates will probably finish with the best record after sweeping Pacific Lutheran this weekend. Dan Thompson has the coverage.

Chiefs: Spokane has named its captain. That news leads off our local briefs for the week.

Mariners: Just how the heck did the M’s unload Robinson Cano? This story tells you. … Jared Kelenic is getting healthy. He could push for a roster spot. … Yusei Kikuchi threw well yesterday as the second week in Arizona ended.

Seahawks: It’s been a tough offseason already for Seattle. A couple of free agent signings could help. … So could an end to the Russell Wilson saga.

•••

• Because of personal circumstances, I didn’t get to watch the selection show yesterday. However, I spent a couple of nice hours listening to ESPN’s radio coverage, which was balanced, informative and entertaining. A beautiful Sunday drive made even better by smart conversation. Who knew that was still possible? Until later …