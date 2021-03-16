2021 recruit Hunter Sallis trending in Gonzaga’s direction

Gonzaga appears to be trending in a good direction with top-10 recruit Hunter Sallis.

The Zags got the nod in crystal ball projections from all seven 247sports recruiting analysts to land the 6-foot-5 guard, who led Millard North (Omaha, Nebraska) to the school’s first state basketball title earlier this week.

Gonzaga was considered a slight favorite over Kentucky (54% to 46%) last month. The latest 247sports’ projection lists Gonzaga at 100% with a high degree of confidence.

Sallis is ranked sixth in the 2021 class by 247sports and 13th by ESPN.

Sallis plans on announcing his decision on his birthday, March 26. His final eight schools are GU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa State, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA and Oregon.