Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

Former EWU standout Kendrick Bourne agrees to 3-year, $22.5 million deal with Patriots

UPDATED: Tue., March 16, 2021

Kendrick Bourne, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 photo.  (Steven Senne)
Kendrick Bourne, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 photo.  (Steven Senne)
By Kyle Hightower Associated Press

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The deal for the former Eastern Washington standout was first reported Monday night.

His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can’t officially be signed until the league year begins on Wednesday.

New England entered free agency looking to spend at least a portion of the more than $65 million it had in salary cap space to upgrade its receiver group. The Patriots’ receivers combined for only four touchdown receptions this past season.

The 25-year-old Bourne has caught 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in San Francisco. He’ll arrive in Foxborough coming off his best season in 2020, catching 49 passes for 667 yards.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in EWU football