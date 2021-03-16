More Washington residents eligible for coronavirus vaccine starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, more Washington residents will be eligible to get vaccinated statewide.

High-risk critical workers, including those who work in agriculture or food processing , public transit, grocery stores, corrections and the courts, and all other first responders not included in earlier vaccination phases, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

Pregnant women and residents with disabilities that put them at high-risk for severe disease from COVID-19 are also eligible to get the vaccine starting this week.

The next tier does not include restaurant workers, despite restaurants’ partial reopening, although the department is still discussing the possibility of including them.

“If you look at the largest outbreak numbers, they’re in restaurants and bars,” Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting state health officer, told reporters last week. “But the fact comes to this: we just don’t have enough vaccine to (include) everyone.”

People who are currently incarcerated will likely not be eligible to get vaccinated until April under the Department of Health’s current allocation guidance, despite staff at correctional facilities being eligible for the shots starting Wednesday.

To see if you are eligible for the vaccine, use the state’s PhaseFinder tool, and to find a vaccine appointment, visit the Department of Health’s vaccine locator site or call (800) 525-0127 and press #.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 21 new cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday. So far, 279 Panhandle residents have died due to COVID-19 in the pandemic.

There are 27 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.