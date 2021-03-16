Police: Impaired driver sped away from traffic stop and caused crash

Police suspect a driver sped away from them in the East Central neighborhood while impaired and then caused a crash.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller said his neighbor was either high or drunk and sped away going eastbound from the 1800 block of East Cataldo Avenue, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

An early report indicated the driver had a gun, though police later found it was fake, the release said.

Officers caught up to the vehicle around Freya Street and Desmet Avenue, where they turned on their emergency lights and sirens to stop the driver. The vehicle sped off and officers turned off their lights and sirens to stop the chase, the release said.

Shortly after, officers arrived at a crash at the intersection of Trent and Mission avenues, where there were no serious injuries. The driver of the previously fleeing vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Urbanski, ran from the scene, the release said.

When officers caught up to Urbanski, he showed signs of impairment, police said.

Urbanski had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Once released, police said Urbanski will be booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, two counts of hit and run and driving on a suspended license, according to the release.