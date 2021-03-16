Prep roundup: Madison Maloney makes seven saves, West Valley girls soccer shuts out Othello

Roundup of Tuesday’s prep sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Othello 0: Madison Maloney made seven saves, Jaedyn Green scored twice and the Eagles (5-0) shut out the visiting Huskies (0-5) in a Greater Spokane League 2A matchup on Tuesday. Jewels Pruneda made five saves for Othello.

Shadle Park 2, North Central 0: Kyleigh Archer and Olivia Wicks picked up first-half goals and the visiting Highlanders (4-1) beat the Indians (3-2) in a GSL 2A game.

East Valley 7, Rogers 0: Janis Oliver scored four goals and the Knights (2-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-5) in a GSL 2A game.

Clarkston 3, Pullman 1: Luella Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (4-1) defeated the Greyhounds (2-3) in a GSL 2A matchup. Hailey Talbot scored for Pullman.

Freeman 11, Colville 1: Makayla Werner scored five first-half goals and the visiting Scotties (3-0) beat the Indians (0-3) in a Northeast A league game. Ella Purvis scored one goal for Colville.

Riverside 5, Medical Lake 0: Maci Clauson had three goals and the visiting Rams (2-0) beat the Cardinals (0-2) in Northeast A clash. Hayley McDonald had a goal and two assists for Riverside.

Deer Park 17, Newport 1: Livvy Moore and Grace Martinson scored four goals apiece and the visiting Stags (2-1) defeated the Grizzlies (1-2) in Northeast A game. Ellie Whitehouse scored for Newport.

Northwest Christian 7, Reardan 0: The Crusaders (3-3-1) beat the Indians (2-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Tia Allen had 11 kills, Malina Ama racked up 15 assists with three aces and the Wildcats (8-0) defeated the Blackhawks (2-6) 25-11, 25-11, 25-8 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 1: Bailey Benson had 10 kills and the visiting Bullpups (6-2) beat the Bears (3-5) 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17. Kate Palelek assisted on 30 of Gonzaga Prep’s points, and Kylie Constance scored four aces for Central Valley.

Mead 3, Ferris 0: The Panthers (7-1) swept the Saxons (3-5) 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavailable.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 0: Abby Graves had 15 kills, Katie Kenlein had 41 assists and the visiting Tigers (2-6) defeated the Titans (1-7) 25-19, 25-19, 29-27 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Hope Harrington had 14 kills, four aces, and four blocks and the Knights (1-8) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7) 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Margot Keane had nine kills, Mia Ohki had 26 digs and the Greyhounds (7-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-3) 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, North Central 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 14 kills, Teagan Webster racked up 39 assists and the Highlanders (6-1) swept the Indians (6-2) 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match.

West Valley 3, Othello 0: Neveah Sherwood had eight kills, Riley Young racked up 35 digs with two aces and the Eagles (3-3) defeated the Huskies (3-5) 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match. Julissa Cantu had 28 digs with three aces for Othello.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Chewelah 0: Perry Imler had 10 kills, Anni Cox had 14 digs and the visiting Bulldogs (8-0) beat the Cougars (2-6) 25-11, 25-14, 25-22.

Liberty 3, Upper Columbia 0: Annika Tee had 10 kills, Ellie Denny racked up 24 assists with three aces and the Lancers (8-0) swept the Lions (5-4) 25-20, 25-20, 25-11.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, St. George’s 0: Sydney Kinch had nine aces and the Broncos (3-1) beat the visiting Dragons (0-7) 25-13, 25-12, 25-8.

Northwest Christian 3, Reardan 0: Eden Clemmer had nine kills, three aces, and 13 digs and the Crusaders (6-2) beat the visiting Indians (2-6) 25-22, 25-15, 25-22. Makenzie Nelson added nine kills and 15 assists for Northwest Christian while Kendall Little led Reardan with three kills, two aces and three blocks.

Fall boys soccer

St. George’s 5, Riverside Christian 0: James Gunn scored two goals, added two assists and the Dragons (3-1) shut out the visiting Crusaders (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday.