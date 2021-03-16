By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gabriel M. Chiacchia and Rachael E. Bronson, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric A. Davidson and Rachel E. Hildie, both of Spokane.

Patrick S. Gleason and Rosana E. Cardenas, both of Spokane.

Kameron W. Carveth and Caitleen R. Martin, both of Cheney.

Irina I. Gulova, of Cheney and Timothy G. Pikulik, of Spokane.

Jacob A. Everett and Laura M. Carroll, both of Spokane.

Anthony A. Powell and Laura G. Manley, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas E. N. Barnes and Kendra M. Alzate, both of Spokane.

Vitaliy N. Gelevoyda, of Nine Mile Falls and Lyudmila A. Ionashku, of Spokane.

Josh V. Ecksteen and Marissa R. Struck, both of Spokane.

Marc A. Lovingier and Rayna I. Macias, both of Spokane.

Brett L. Carter, of Liberty Lake and Gina Bourgeous, of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ralph H. Blakely v. Jeffry K. Finer, verified complaint for misrepresentation, deception, financial exploitation, unfair and deceptive acts of theft, breach of fiduciary duty.

Robin G. Roberts v. Brandon M. Whitmire, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Earnest Greenwood v. Alan Karsevar, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

David Kavanagh v. Janet C. Schrag, et al., complaint for payment of creditor claim; complaint for unlawful eviction.

Jessica Bachman v. Savannah Strunk-Gonzales, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michael Driver v. Yevgeniy V. Kolomoytsev, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Byrd Property Management Group LLC v. Justin Waltz, et al., restitution of premises.

Shemyia Redmon v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint for insurance breach of contract/bad faith/civil right violations.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mickelson, Taryn R. Michael E.

King, Gail L. and Grant L.

Doud, Traci D. and Hickman, Jericho E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

James L. Kivett, 56; 20 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

William J. Fernandes, 40; six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Justin R. Castaner, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Harold D. Clarke III

Jody D. Cochran, 36; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Camila U. De Chavez, Spokane; debts of $91,777.

Mason G. Walters, Newport; debts of $71,493.

Russel O. Bentley, Spokane; debts of $26,188.

Zachariah J. Valle, Spokane; debts of $75,695.

Michael R. Fink, Spokane; debts of $35,109.

Andrew W. Merritt, Spokane; debts of $47,733.

Richard G. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $28,207.

Richard A. Wilson, Wellpinit, Washington; debts of $46,832.

Crystal C. and Talmadge T. Osborn, Spokane; debts of $152,531.

James E. and Shelley A. Tindle, Spokane; debts of $382,003.

Justin C. Menjivar, Spokane Valley; debts of $32,244.

Ryan T. Merriott, Spokane; debts of $25,122.

Wade R. DeBoer, Warden; debts of $53,379.

Larry M. and Nancy D. Schucker, Greenacres; debts of $152,673.

Terry L. and Julie L. Nemitz, Spokane; debts of $350,262.

Samantha A. Bacon, Newport; debts of $47,730.

Lani J. Kelp, Spokane; debts of $208,938.

Sharon J. Moore, Spokane; debts of $163,002.

Judy M. Sandbakken, Spokane; debts of $66,961.

Michael K. Ferrell, Spokane; debts of $45,408.

Kelli C. Cooper, Grant; debts of $35,007.

Sondra G. Schall, Spokane; debts of $18,064.

Carma M. Brown, Spokane; debts of $242,778.

Linda H. Kraus-Perez, Spokane; debts of $215,533.

Charlotte Lawrence, Airway Heights; debts of $26,707.

Dina M. Patrick, Spokane; debts of $202,847.

Jessica L. Williams, Spokane; debts of $111,865.

Angela A. Nunez, Veradale; debts of $63,674.

Tamra S. Duncan, Cheney; debts of $271,477.

Nicole L. Glessner, Spokane; debts of $57,298.

Rebecca T. Montemayor, Moses Lake; debts of $148,671.

Melissa R. Utter, Spokane; debts of $22,260.

Kara L. Foss, Spokane; debts of $42,430.

Katie E. Terris, Airway Heights; debts of $90,767.

Richard E., III, and Danielle L. Greer, Deer Park; debts of $48,164.

Robert P. and Brianna L. Kinzel, Otis Orchards; debts of $174,074.

Sean R. Johnson, Coeur D’Alene; debts of $55,036.

Jayson J. and Rhonda L. Jarvis, Cheney; debts of $161,649.

Sean P. Magee and Kiara S. Hildner, Spokane; debts of $20,980.

Ariahna Bridges, Spokane; debts of $22,093.

Karen S. Leestma, Spokane Valley; debts of $32,022.

Rebecca J. Anderson, Liberty Lake; debts of $185,347.

Michelle L. Ocker, Spokane Valley; debts of $54,821.

John Dressler, Medical Lake; debts of $16,408.

Lindsay M. Adrian, Deer Park; debts of $547,869.

Wage-earner petitions

Klaus K. and Barbara L. Voigtlaender, Spokane Valley; debts of $369,168.

Ryan S. and Jessica L. Shaffer, Spokane; debts of $305,704.

Sandra D. Hayward, Chattaroy; debts of $19,278.

Mario F. Patrick, Spokane; debts not listed.

Neeko G. Sabedra, Moses Lake; debts of $23,114.

Aleksandr Arutyunov and Gulnara Rzayeva, Spokane; debts of $379,056.

Patrick D. and Christine N. Smith, Deer Park; debts of $340,432.

Dawn M. Holy, Spokane; debts of $164,087.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Konto D. Sandbergen, 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jeremy D. Key, 45; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Roya Tavakol, 38; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation and two counts fourth-degree assault.

Tony D. Wacenske, 39; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Amber M. R. Blanchard, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Chrystal M. Botten, 32; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Bradlee C. Graves, 28; 153 days in jail with credit given for 153 days served, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Kenneth M. Henjum, 74; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one days served, 24 months probation, hit/run unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Brandon M. Lee, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no contact/protection order violation.