Water Cooler: Children’s books for Women’s History Month

There are tons of children’s books that celebrate the contributions and talents of amazing women through history. Here are a few highlights from which to choose, but there are sure to be many more choices available at your local libraries and bookstores.

“Rad American Women A-Z,” written by Kate Schatz and illustrated by Miriam Klein Stahl – From the title, it’s obvious that this is a great book for a wide overview of American women through history. It features colorful illustrations and quick facts about various women, making it a fun and accessible book for readers of all ages. If you would like to learn about women from around the world, you can also check out “Rad Women Worldwide” from the same author and illustrator.

“Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World,” written and illustrated by Rachel Ignotofsky – This book is also great for an overview of history, featuring 50 notable women who helped progress the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics throughout history. The imaginative and stylish artwork functions like an infographic, allowing readers to get information quickly and easily. The great thing about this book is that it has room for already well-known women in science such as primatologist Jane Goodall and lesser-known figures such as Katherine Johnson, the mathematician and physicist who calculated the trajectory of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to Earth’s moon.

“Every-Day Dress-Up,” written by Selina Alko – This book promotes the idea that a girl can dress up as and be inspired by whoever or whatever she wants. It includes quick biographies on a few women as the main character imagines herself in their shoes, achieving great things and becoming a master of their craft.

“Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx,” written by Jonah Winter and illustrated by Edel Rodriguez – A beautifully illustrated version of the true story of Sonia Sotomayor, a young girl who grew up among poverty and prejudice to become the first Latino on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Brave Girl: Clara and the Shirtwaist Makers’ Strike of 1909,” written by Michelle Markel and illustrated by Melissa Sweet – The true story of young Ukrainian immigrant, Clara Lemlich, and how she helped lead one of the largest walkouts of women workers the United States had seen. She overcame many obstacles in her fight for civil and labor rights and in her life as a young immigrant, such as learning English at night school and supporting her family by sewing at a shirtwaist factory.

“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History,” by Vashti Harrison – A focus on trailblazing Black women throughout American history, such as pilot Bessie Coleman, politician Shirley Chisholm, abolitionist Sojourner Truth, mathematician Katherine Johnson, filmmaker Julie Dash and poet Maya Angelou.

“Shark Lady,” written by Jess Keating and Marta Álvarez Miguéns – The true story of Eugenie Clark who became known as “The Shark Lady” for her fearless research on shark behavior and fish. She was a pioneer in the field of scuba diving for marine research.

“Who Says Women Can’t Be Doctors?” written by Tanya Lee Stone and Marjorie Priceman – Elizabeth Blackwell was a British physician who became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States.

“My Name is Georgia,” by Jeanette Winter – The story of Georgia O’Keeffe and how her imagination, dreams and hard work led her to be one of the most well-known American artists. It discusses her rebelliousness against convention and the inspiration she found in nature.