100 years ago in the Northwest: The area waited as a precarious dam verged on collapse

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A Palouse River dam collapsed above the town of Potlatch, Idaho, and flood waters were threatening that town as well as Colfax and Palouse.

“A repetition of the 1910 Colfax flood is feared,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

Some sidewalks in Colfax were already under water. Colfax schools were dismissed as a precaution.

Fears were running high that another dam, the Potlatch Lumber Co. mill dam, might break. The Chronicle reported as of press time that the mill dam “is holding, but it is expected to go at any moment.”

“If this should occur, from 10 to 15 feet of water will be thrown down the stream and into Colfax and Palouse,” the paper said.

Log booms were also “likely to go any moment.”

Heavy rains were causing all of the rivers in the region to run high.

From the accident beat: The Chronicle ran a front page photo of a crumpled, destroyed auto, with the headline “Death Car.”

Seven young “merrymakers” piled into two cars after a night of “carousal” and raced each other into Spokane around 5 a.m. The race ended in tragedy when one of the cars plowed into a streetcar at Northwest Boulevard and North Adams Street.

An 18-year-old woman was dead. Another woman, 24, and a man, 23, were in the hospital and not expected to survive. Three others were injured.

Officers reported that they found a pint bottle of whiskey near the car at the crash scene. A manslaughter charge was being considered against the driver, 25, who was only slightly injured.