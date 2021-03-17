The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Colville tribe member sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after making social media threats

UPDATED: Wed., March 17, 2021

The Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse. (JESSE TINSLEY)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A 36-year-old member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation received a two-year federal prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to making social media threats against an ex-girlfriend.

Davis Henderson Tatshama Sr. pleaded guilty in December to a single charge of making a threat in interstate commerce. Tatshama, who was the defendant in two domestic violence cases against an ex-girlfriend with whom he had children, sent threatening Facebook messages to the girlfriend over an 11-hour period in January 2020. One of those messages included an explicit threat to kill the woman, according to court records. 

Tatshama and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Washington agreed to a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 27 months. Judge Thomas O. Rice handed down the two-year sentence at a court hearing in Spokane on Wednesday morning. 

Tatshama was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He was ordered to serve a three-year period of supervised release once he leaves prison. 

