The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 56° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Genesee Mayor dies in car crash Tuesday

UPDATED: Wed., March 17, 2021

Mayor of Genesee, Stevan Odenborg, died in a single car crash on March 16, 2021. (Courtesy of KHQ)
Mayor of Genesee, Stevan Odenborg, died in a single car crash on March 16, 2021. (Courtesy of KHQ)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Mayor of Genesee, Stevan Odenborg, died in a single car crash on March 16, 2021. (Courtesy of KHQ)
Mayor of Genesee, Stevan Odenborg, died in a single car crash on March 16, 2021. (Courtesy of KHQ)

The Mayor of Genesee, Idaho, died in a single car crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 19 just north of the Genesee turn-off. 

Stevan Odenborg, 66, was driving a red 2014 Ford F150 pickup when he cross through the median into the southbound lanes of travel and out into a field, according to the Idaho State Police. 

Troopers arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and Odenborg was pronounced dead on scene. The state patrol is investigating the crash.

The Genesee City Council began their meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence before tabling the planned agenda and closing the meeting, KHQ reported.

Bill Lambert, Mayor of nearby Moscow, said in a statement to KHQ that Odenborg was “a good guy.”

“He was an easy person to work with and the perfect person to be a Mayor in a small farm town like Genesee,” Lambert wrote.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety