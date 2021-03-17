Genesee Mayor dies in car crash Tuesday

The Mayor of Genesee, Idaho, died in a single car crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 19 just north of the Genesee turn-off.

Stevan Odenborg, 66, was driving a red 2014 Ford F150 pickup when he cross through the median into the southbound lanes of travel and out into a field, according to the Idaho State Police.

Troopers arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and Odenborg was pronounced dead on scene. The state patrol is investigating the crash.

The Genesee City Council began their meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence before tabling the planned agenda and closing the meeting, KHQ reported.

Bill Lambert, Mayor of nearby Moscow, said in a statement to KHQ that Odenborg was “a good guy.”

“He was an easy person to work with and the perfect person to be a Mayor in a small farm town like Genesee,” Lambert wrote.