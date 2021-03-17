Genesee Mayor dies in car crash Tuesday
UPDATED: Wed., March 17, 2021
The Mayor of Genesee, Idaho, died in a single car crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 19 just north of the Genesee turn-off.
Stevan Odenborg, 66, was driving a red 2014 Ford F150 pickup when he cross through the median into the southbound lanes of travel and out into a field, according to the Idaho State Police.
Troopers arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and Odenborg was pronounced dead on scene. The state patrol is investigating the crash.
The Genesee City Council began their meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence before tabling the planned agenda and closing the meeting, KHQ reported.
Bill Lambert, Mayor of nearby Moscow, said in a statement to KHQ that Odenborg was “a good guy.”
“He was an easy person to work with and the perfect person to be a Mayor in a small farm town like Genesee,” Lambert wrote.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.