Gonzaga standouts Jill Townsend, Jenn Wirth make All-America Honorable Mention team

For the first time in program history, two Gonzaga women have been named honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America team.

Seniors Jenn Wirth and Jill Townsend, who led GU to the West Coast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, are the fifth and sixth Zags to earn the honor, joining Shannon Mathews (2005), Stephanie Hawk (2007), Courtney Vandersloot (2009, 2010, 2011) and Haiden Palmer (2014).

Townsend and Wirth led the Zags to a 23-3 record and a fifth consecutive berth in the NCAA Tournament. Fifth-seeded GU faces Belmont on Monday in a first-round game in San Marcos, Texas.

Wirth, the WCC Player of the Year, averaged 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the field.

The forward from Mesa, Arizona, also had nine double-doubles during the season.

By the end of the regular season, Wirth had become the 25th player in program history to score at least 1,000 points and top 600 rebounds for her career.

Townsend, a guard from Okanogan, Washington, led the Zags in scoring with 13.4 points a game, shot 49% from the floor and 40.3% from long range.

The WCC Player of the Year in 2020, Townsend helped GU win the WCC Tournament title with a buzzer-beating jumper to beat BYU 43-42.

Townsend averages 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.