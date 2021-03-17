A Grip on Sports: There are some things concerning Gonzaga basketball that should never be taken for granted

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Want to know what’s still a bit strange for me concerning Gonzaga basketball? It happened yesterday, when the Associated Press All-America teams were announced. There were three Bulldogs on the first two teams, including Corey Kispert among the nation’s five best. And everyone seemed to shrug. Such accolades seem to have become ho-hum.

• In 1981 I was in my second full year as a sports writer. My main beat was UC Irvine basketball, which had finished the year 17-10, great considering the Anteaters were 1-13 in conference play the year before and had scored 26 points in their final regular season game.

And, no, the NCAA didn’t have a shot clock yet.

But that wasn’t the big news this time of year back in the early days of the Ronald Reagan presidency. The big news was UCI’s big man, Kevin Magee, was named to the Associated Press All-America first team.

It came out of the ether. A big surprise to everyone, including the youngster who covered the team for the Orange County Register. Oh, sure, Magee, who followed new coach Bill Mulligan from Saddleback JC to Irvine, had averaged 27.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game. Those stats were good for third and fourth nationally but a first-team All-American? No way. Not at UC Irvine.

Guess what was the lead headline in the Register the next day? Yep. I still have the clipping in a place of honor, a cardboard box buried somewhere in the basement.

Which brings us to yesterday. The Zags’ Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme all earned All-America honors. The Spokane world seems to shrug. What’s the big deal? Gonzaga has had first-team players before. Three in fact. Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk. Heck, GU has had a least one player earn some sort of AP honor the past seven years and eight of the past nine.

It’s become old hat. Something that should never be taken for granted seems to be just that.

I can’t stop thinking about how happy Magee was when we talked that March day in 1981. His smile was bigger than Crawford Hall, the bandbox UCI played its home games in. And why not? He had done something no one had ever done before at a school that never expected it to happen. He repeated as a first-team selection the next season and since then, despite a few NBA players passing through its doors, it’s never happened again for the school.

At Gonzaga it happens, seemingly, every year. A birthright almost.

Maybe. But GU fans should never let it get old. They should savor it. And remember how it felt the first time a Bulldog earned such an honor. It’s always worth a smile.

• If you wondered about the college basketball success the Inland Northwest enjoyed this season and if it was some sort of record, wonder no longer. At least as far as the NCAA Division I tournament is concerned, it is. For the first time ever, the region is sending four teams to the Big Dance, two on the men’s side (Gonzaga and EWU) and two on the women’s (Gonzaga and WSU).

Again, that’s not normal. And should be celebrated.

Theo Lawson broke it down today in this story, which includes a lot of comment about how special it is for the area. And how all the success is interrelated.

• Speaking of interconnections, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, who led the Beavers on a surprise run through the Pac-12 Tournament and into the NCAAs, has as many Spokane roots as anyone (including his daughter’s outstanding career at Gonzaga).

John Blanchette spoke with the Ferris High graduate this week for this column, in which Tinkle shares some heretofore-unheard stories about his Spokane high school days. Well, unheard except, probably, at Ferris reunions.

• If you are wondering, the other four players on the 1981 AP first team with Magee were Ralph Sampson, Mark Aquirre, Danny Ainge and Isiah Thomas. Pretty incredible company. And if you are wondering what happened to Magee, when he died a few years back I shared his story (I can’t find the link, however). It is a sad one, though the last time I ever spoke with him he was as happy and upbeat as ever and I pictured a huge smile on his face. It’s the way I’ll always remember the best college basketball player I ever covered. By the way, aren’t you glad I never mentioned St. Patrick’s Day. It took some self control. Until later …