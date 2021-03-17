Menu
Wed., March 17, 2021
Soccer
High school girls: GSL: Pullman at Othello, Shadle Park at Rogers, Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, all 4 p.m.
Swimming
College: Washington State at NCAA Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C., 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Omaha at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Nevada, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Othello, Rogers at Shadle Park, Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, University at Mead, Lewis and Clark at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, all 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
