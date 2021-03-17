The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

Soccer

High school girls: GSL: Pullman at Othello, Shadle Park at Rogers, Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, all 4 p.m.

Swimming

College: Washington State at NCAA Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C., 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Omaha at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Nevada, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: GSL: Clarkston at North Central, East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Othello, Rogers at Shadle Park, Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, University at Mead, Lewis and Clark at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

