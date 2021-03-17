On the air
Wed., March 17, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland MLB
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
2 p.m.: NCAA, Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern TruTV
3:20 p.m.: NCAA, Wichita State vs. Drake TBS
4 p.m.: NIT, North Carolina State vs. Davidson ESPN
5:40 p.m.: NCAA, Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State TruTV
6 p.m.: NIT, SMU vs. Boise State ESPN
6:50 p.m.: NCAA, UCLA vs. Michigan State TBS
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Washington ROOT/NBA
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Lakers NBA
Boxing
6 p.m.: Alberto Machado vs. Hector Tanajara Jr. NBC Sports
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Honda Classic Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Honda Classic Golf
Soccer
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying, U.S. vs. Costa Rica FS1
5 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying, Mexico vs. Dominican Rep. FS1
Wrestling, college
8 a.m.: NCAA championships ESPNU
11 a.m.: NCAA championships ESPNU
3 p.m.: NCAA championships ESPN2
6 p.m.: NCAA championships ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
