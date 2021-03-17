Pregnant women, at higher risk for severe COVID-19, can now get a vaccine

With more Washington residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez told reporters Spokane County is ready to vaccinate even more people.

High-risk workers in congregate settings, such as agriculture, food processing and public transportation, as well as pregnant women and residents with a disability, became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

“I think providers are ready,” Velázquez said. “I think appointments continue to move fast.”

He noted that there are still eligible health care workers and residents 65 and older looking for appointments as well.

Pregnant women who are 16 years old or older can get a COVID-19 vaccine now throughout Washington state. Federal guidance encourages women to consult with their health care provider before seeking a vaccine, but Dr. Mark Schemmel, an obstetrics specialist at Providence, said that, based on what has been shown in vaccine data so far and what we know about how risky COVID-19 can be for even healthy pregnant women, getting the vaccine is less risky than the risk of disease.

“Pregnant women without other health co-morbidities are at increased risk for severe disease caused by infection with COVID-19,” Schemmel told reporters Wednesday, noting that pregnant women can also be at increased risk for hospitalization and requiring intensive care.

Schemmel said that eliminating barriers to access for women who are pregnant and women who might become pregnant is important.

“As an example, it’s not necessary to have a pregnancy test if she doesn’t know whether she’s pregnant or not (before getting the vaccine), and pregnant women who request vaccinations should not be turned away from getting a vaccine,” he said.

In Spokane County, there have been very few pregnant women with COVID-19 who have required hospitalization, Schemmel said.

“While that was a more concerning trend several months ago, it’s fallen off dramatically in recent months,” he said.

Because Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, t

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women under the age of 18 receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Here’s a look at local numbersOn Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 71 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

There are 48 patients in Spokane hospitals being treated for COVID-19.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

There are 25 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

