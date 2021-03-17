Prep roundup: Chloe Williams scores four goals, Central Valley girls soccer tops University

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 6, University 0: Chloe Williams scored four goals and the visiting Bears (5-1) defeated the Titans (1-5) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Wednesday.

Mead 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Mercedes Cullen made four saves and the Panthers (3-3) shut out the visiting Tigers (4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Reece Walker and Kylie Newman scored one goal apiece for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Bre Koscielski tied it in the 72nd minute and the Wildcats (4-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-2) 4-3 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A matchup. Sammy Symmes scored for GP in the 48th minute.

Cheney 1, Ferris 0: Jordyn McFarland scored in the 55th minute and the visiting Blackhawks (2-4) edged the Saxons (1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Irelyn DeWeese and Sydney Reagan split five saves for the shutout.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Ashley Boswell had 10 kills and seven digs the Scotties (5-0) swept the Stags (1-2) in a Northeast A league match. Paige Thomson had eight kills and Allison Feist had 12 assists for Colville.

Riverside 3, Colville 1: Sam Riggles had nine kills with eight blocks, Quinn Riggles had nine digs and the Rams (3-3) defeated the Indians (2-4) 18-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in a Northeast A league match. Ashne’a Anderson racked up 21 assists, eight digs and three aces for Colville.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 3 (at Franklin Park, Lewis and Clark host): Gonzaga Prep’s Jake McIntyre (16:00) and Lewis and Clark’s Audrey Thronson (18:17) won individual races. Boys: GP 26, LC 30. GP 23, MtS 32. LC 26, MtS 29. Girls: LC 17, GP 44. LC 19, MtS 42. MtS 23, GP 33.

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 3 (at Salnave Park, Cheney): Mead’s Brycen Gardner (15:59.49) and Alanna Parker (18:42.87) won individual races. Boys: Mead 19, Cheney 55, University 64. Girls: Mead 15, Cheney 59, University 66.

GSL 2A Meet No. 3 (at Millwood Meadows, East Valley host): Rogers’ Daniel Lee (15:43) and East Valley’s Abby Crossley (22:39) won individual races. Boys: Shadle Park 32, Rogers 46, East Valley 52, Othello 95. Girls: East Valley 23, Othello 39, Rogers 61.

GSL 2A Meet No. 3 (at Beachview Park, Clarkston): Pullman’s Leo Hoffman (17:52) and West Valley’s Kaitlyn Adamson won individual races. Boys: West Valley 26, Pullman 36, Clarkston 70. Girls: West Valley 23, Pullman 32.