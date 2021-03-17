Reader photo: the first Kingfisher
UPDATED: Wed., March 17, 2021
Angela Marie took this photo of a kingfisher near Hauser Lake. The birds can fly more than 35 miles per hour. The oldest known fossil of a kingfisher is 2 million years old.
“This bird’s got history,” she writes.
