Week 4 football preview: Defensive battle looming as Central Valley hosts Mt. Spokane

After Friday’s slate of games, the Greater Spokane League football season will be more than halfway completed.

The season will wrap up just after Major League Baseball’s opening day. That’s a strange sentence, even in the strangest of years.

Last week, two teams picked up their first wins of the season, and at least one more team will join the winning ranks this week (barring a tie, of course).

Unfortunately for all involved, Friday’s scheduled game between Shadle Park and West Valley – the last two undefeated teams in the 2A ranks – was postponed due to COVID-related concerns for Shadle. There’s no information yet about the possibility of rescheduling.

Game of the week

Mt. Spokane (2-1) at Central Valley (3-0): Friday 7 p.m. The Bears keep rolling. Luke Abshire threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as CV blanked Cheney 20-0 last week. That gives the junior four passing TDs and five rushing in three games. Equally impressive, the Bears’ defense has allowed just two touchdowns this season, both in the opener against Ferris.

The Wildcats’ defense has been just as stingy, giving up single TDs to Gonzaga Prep in Week 1 and in last week’s 21-7 win over the Saxons.

The Wildcats will go QB by committee the rest of the way with signal-caller Connor Marll out with a thumb injury.

4A/3A

University (0-3) at Gonzaga Prep (3-0): Friday 7 p.m. The Bullpups got a pair of long touchdown strikes from Ryan McKenna to Evan Duchesne in addition to 179 yards and two TD from Jaden Ortega in a 37-10 win over Mead. McKenna has six passing TDs and three on the ground this season. After competitive back-to-back games to open the season, U-Hi had a rough time of it against Lewis and Clark last week.

Lewis and Clark (1-2) at Cheney (1-2): Friday 7 p.m. Wyatt and Keel Potter led the Tigers with three combined TDs in a 44-3 win over U-Hi. LC’s Gentz Hilburn increased his TD total to five with a kick return and pair of rushing scores. Cheney has been blanked by Mt. Spokane and CV the past two weeks after scoring 28 points in Week 1.

Ferris (1-2) at Mead (1-2): Friday 7:30 p.m. Mead struck quickly last week against G-Prep, with Caleb Shawen bursting for a 46-yard TD on its first possession. That ended up being the Panthers’ highlight of the evening. Ferris has a pair of emerging stars in sophomore back Kruz Wheeler (22 carries, 100 yards against Mt. Spokane) and junior receiver Jide Olajoyegbe (three TDs this season).

2A

Rogers (0-3) vs. North Central (0-2): Friday 5 p.m. at Union Stadium. Carter Strom had three TD passes in NC’s 34-19 loss to East Valley last week. Casey Jeske scored Rogers’ first TD of the season in the Pirates’ loss to Clarkston.

Pullman (1-2) at East Valley (1-2): Friday 7 p.m. East Valley got four passing TDs by Henry Stevens in their first win of the season last week. The Greyhounds lost a close one to West Valley.

Clarkston (2-1) at Othello (1-2): Friday 7 p.m. Two teams that like to keep it on the ground. Eddie Berglund carried 20 times for 186 yards with three touchdowns for Clarkston last week. The Huskies will rely on the inside-outside rushing games of David Julien Alegria and Sonny Asu.