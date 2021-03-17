Whitman County Library features local author S.M. Hulse

Spokane-raised author S.M. Hulse will discuss her novel, “Eden Mine,” with representatives from the Whitman County Library during a free presentation followed by a Q&A at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event will be accessible via Zoom.

“Eden Mine,” focuses on the social and emotional impact of loving a family member even after they’ve done something unforgivable. In her brand of “Western,” Hulse explores the unintended and often lesser reported consequences of violence rather than violence itself.

In the novel, Jo Faber, a paraplegic artist living in the fictional town of Prospect, Montana, is preparing to move out of her family home. The property has just been “eminent domained” by the state to make way for a new freeway. Sunday morning, 37 days before the state’s deadline, Jo is suddenly alone, forced to face a crisis of another kind altogether. Over the radio, Jo hears reports of critically injured church-goers at a worship service caused by an explosion at the courthouse where she and her brother recently lost a case.

The local sheriff knocks on her door and Jo fears the worst. Struggling to come to terms with the fact that this act of terror has been perpetrated by her brother, Jo reluctantly befriends pastor Asa Truth whose 9-year-old daughter Emily was injured in the blast. As Emily’s condition worsens, Jo is torn between loyalty to her brother and her desire to bring him to justice.

“Eden Mine” is also the Colfax Library Book Club’s April pick. The club will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 26.

For information or to request the Zoom access code, please contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at Whitman County Library at sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.