Who appoints the electors?

One of the talking points of former president Donald Trump’s “Stop the steal” is that some Democratic governors appointed the electors, while the U.S. Constitution requires the legislatures to do the appointing. It looks to me like that’s not true.

Article II, Section 1, of the U.S. Constitution, assigns the executive powers to the President and decrees the length of office, qualifications, and the appointment of electors. The third paragraph of this section is straight forward.

It says, “Each state shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”

The Constitution leaves it up to each state’s legislature to direct the manner in which their state appoints its electors. A legislature could even direct the governor to appoint the electors. It looks like the stop-the-steal crowd is being lead down an untrue trail.

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman