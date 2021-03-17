Winn 60th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., March 19, 2021
Kenneth and Nancy Winn
Spokane
Kenneth and Nancy Winn celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 18 with dinner. They’ll also celebrate with a gathering at a later date.
Hosts for the event included their children and spouses: Tim and Brenda Winn, of Spokane Valley; Mark and Heidi Ogle, of Bremerton, Washington; and Scott Winn, of Spokane.
The couple were married March 18, 1961, in Endicott, Washington. They have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
