Corrections for March 19
UPDATED: Thu., March 18, 2021
Paramount+ will not air Gonzaga, Eastern first-round games
The Paramount+ service offers a stream of the local CBS affiliate and not cable channels carrying the NCAA March Madness games. A story that ran on page 1 of Wednesday’s newspaper incorrectly identified the programming available on the new streaming service.
