Flag vote suppression

The city of Spokane is looking for input on a new city flag and there are several good flag designs to ponder.

According to a recent SR news article (“Finalists announced for city flag design,” March 4): “Spokane residents will soon be asked to vote on a new city flag” but “Voting will … be open only to Spokane Public Library cardholders.”

It seems unfair, inequitable and exclusive that only city library card holders are allowed to vote for the city flag. In some parts of America if we want to vote in local, state or federal elections, arguments are made that NO ID requirements should be needed … because requiring a valid ID is a form of voter suppression.

Well, Spokane city is suppressing the votes of Spokane residents who don’t have a library card. Even the requirement that voters be residents of Spokane city suppresses those living in other cities, counties, states and countries (but they are subject to a fee payable to the Spokane Library to get a card - this is voter suppression through a financial requirement).

Sure, I can get a library card for free but that is not the point. The city can require city library membership to vote – it is their flag. But isn’t it my flag too?

I favor the requirement to show a valid ID or valid signature for voting in general elections. I also favor the idea that all Spokane city residents should have a vote to pick the next city flag, not just city library card holders.

Paul Hyndman

Spokane