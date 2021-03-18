Former MMA star Brendan Schaub cracks wise at Spokane Comedy Club
Thu., March 18, 2021
Comedy and martial arts seem mutually exclusive unless you’re Jackie Chan or Brendan Schaub.
The latter is a former mixed martial artist who is the former host of the entertaining “The Fighter and the Kid” podcast. Schaub is also the co-host of the “King and the Sting” podcast with fellow comic Theo Von.
Schaub, 37, who is relatively new to the world of standup, is slated to crack wise Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. Schaub started his standup career in 2015 as a duo with comic Bryan Callen. He released his first solo special, “You’d Be Surprised,” in 2019.
It is surprising since the hulking Schaub is unlike the comic stereotype, but the former fighter and Arena football player is an effective humorist who will crack jokes and deliver anecdotes.
Schaub appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $25 and $50. Show times are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 4, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.