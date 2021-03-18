Idaho men’s, women’s basketball could never get over the COVID hump

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the end, the virus won.

A COVID-depleted Idaho women’s team missing key contributors Gina Marxen (second team All-Big Sky Conference), Hailey Christopher (All-Big Sky Top Reserve) and Rylee Alexander could not match Idaho State’s energy and was rolled in the Big Sky Conference championship game, 84-49.

The Vandals men brought their threadbare 1-20 record to a first-round tournament game against Montana. Improbably, and despite the absence of sharpshooter Gabe Quinnett and his 32 minutes and 9.7 points per game, they held the Grizzlies without a field goal the final eight minutes and got within three points with a half-minute to play before being edged, 69-64.

Everybody in college basketball dealt with COVID-19 this season. Here is Idaho’s story.

“It has been the craziest, hardest year I have been through as a coach, and I’ve been doing this awhile,” women’s coach Jon Newlee said. The Vandals were never on solid footing, he said. The season was characterized by “day-to-day, hour-to-hour uncertainty: who are we going to have at practice; who are we going to have available to play a game; who is the other team going to have to play?”

Newlee’s counterpart with the Vandals men, Zac Claus, said the inability to even get together for full-team workouts until October made it especially difficult for a team trying to incorporate seven members who had never played a minute for the Vandals to bond and to develop the kind of tough, resilient culture Claus wanted to instill.

He says he faced the same unending uncertainty Newlee did. “I never felt we were playing with a full complement of the team we were trying to put together,” Claus said.

The Vandals women managed a 17-7 season record. Over the course of the season, though, they were forced to quarantine twice and had five games canceled.

“The first quarantine really set us back,” said Newlee. Idaho had to cancel a season-opening pair against Lewis-Clark State College and Oregon State. “We were in shape, looking good. That took away a couple of key games we needed.” In March, the Vandals also had to cancel a road series against Montana State and a home game against Montana.

“There was no nice, slow trajectory to the season like I like, building up to play your best in March. There was no team bonding off the floor, and that’s a big thing in our culture,” Newlee said. Players weren’t able to go to the gym together and just shoot.

The Idaho men had five nonconference games scheduled to open the season and never got to play any of them. “If we had won just one of them,” Claus said wistfully. Home games against Seattle University and William Jessup were canceled, and the Vandals, who had driven to Portland, had to drive home following a player’s positive COVID test without taking part in a three-game tournament. Ironically, the test was a false positive.

Idaho’s first games, then, were against an experienced Sacramento State, which easily defeated the Vandals. 75-55 and 73-57. Even so, “we were at Sacramento State, on the bus, ready to go to the arena, and I got a phone call: ‘you’ve got to sit tight. We’re waiting for more test results to come in,’” said Claus.

Idaho came back with a solid effort against Washington State in a 61-58 loss. But that and overtime losses to Northern Arizona and Idaho State were season highlights until the Vandals finally prevailed at home against Montana State, 74-69, Feb. 26. Idaho also had a Dec.14 game canceled against Gonzaga, as well as a season-ending series at Montana.

Both coaches acknowledge the toll COVID’s constant, looming presence took on their teams.

“You could do all the right things and still get it,” Newlee said. The virus was particularly cruel to the women at the Big Sky tournament. Freshman Sydney Gandy and senior Gabi Harrington made the all-tournament team, and sophomore Beyonce Bea was Idaho’s leading scorer in the championship game with 14, and led the Vandals over Montana State in the semifinal game (80-64) with 21 points. But the absence of Marxen, Christopher and Alexander was too much to overcome.

“I knew we might not have enough bullets in the gun, especially how physical and draining the game against Montana State was,” Newlee said. “The next day at practice, everything was short, and I thought ‘uh oh, we might have a problem.’ When we were at full strength, we matched up great against Idaho State. But losing those three was key, especially against Idaho State.”

Claus noted the frustration of not being able to personally console players who were crushed because of positive COVID tests.

“They would think ‘holy cow, I ruined the road trip for the entire team.’ I would be on the phone with them for 30 minutes, because I couldn’t be with them personally. I would tell them ‘you have nothing to worry about. You didn’t do anything wrong.’”

His players – and this would also go for the women – “wore out a path from the Kibbie Dome, to Memorial Gym, to their classes, to where they lived” in an effort to limit activities and consequential exposure to coronavirus, said Claus.

Newlee said the continual need to adjust practices and game plans on the fly this season taught him not to sweat small details and will serve him well in future years. He said he and his team seemed to quickly adjust to the absence of fans at games, although Claus differed and said playing in sepulchral gyms robbed games of a buzz that arcs from spectators to players on court.

Neither coach was thrilled about the accommodations in Idaho’s 93-year-old Memorial Gym, where the Vandals men and women were forced to play all season because the Kibbie Dome is being used for football this spring. Without access to locker rooms, according to Newlee, teams met at halftime in a large room in the basement.

“It was down about a million steps. That was bizarre to say the least.”

The Vandals, of course, will open their new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena next season, and Newlee and Claus said they are leveraging that in recruiting as much as possible. Both coaches expect their lineups for next year won’t come into focus for several weeks. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA is giving seniors another year of eligibility. None of Idaho’s three seniors, Nina Carlson, Allison Kirby, and Natalie Klinker nor graduate transfer Harrington has indicated whether they want to return. “We will have individual player meetings in a couple of weeks. That’s when we will talk it over,” said Newlee. Also, the Vandals have already signed five new players “and they’re coming,” Newlee said.

For the Vandals men, freshman guard Hunter-Jack Madden and junior guards DeAndre Robinson and A.J. Youngman have entered the transfer portal, according to Claus. Senior wing Chance Garvin, who went 4-4 from beyond the arc to score 12 points against Montana in the tournament, probably considers that a fitting conclusion to an injury-plagued career, according to Claus. Idaho’s other four seniors, scoring leader Scott Blakney (10.8 points per game), guards Damen Thacker and Ja’Vary Christmas and wing Babacar Thiombane “are considering what they want to do,” said Claus, although Blakney has already indicated he plans to take a graduate transfer and play elsewhere next season.

“We want to allow these guys to check out their opportunities, and we want to wish them well,” Claus said.

For all COVID-19 put them through, the Vandals – men and women – had their moments.

Beating Montana on senior night with only eight players available was the highlight for the women, according to Newlee. “It was like winning a championship. I felt so great for my players. They were emotional, crying, yelling, screaming like we had won a championship. They were letting it all out.”

The men had only the one win, against Montana State, after they cut down on their seasonlong proclivity for turnovers and overwhelmed the Bobcats with stifling defense and offensive rebounding. A couple of weeks later, Montana State was playing for the Big Sky championship against eventual victor Eastern Washington.

Claus watched that game.

“I did sit on my couch with my youngest, Addison, and I said ‘that’s the team we beat two weeks ago.’”

It certainly provoked some “what if” musing.

“If we get a few opportunities, if we get the right guys, we can have better days moving forward,” Claus said.

Well then, the final games notwithstanding, for the Idaho men and women, maybe the virus didn’t quite win after all.