In a sign of spring, Lime scooters return to Spokane and Spokane Valley

Consider it just one more sign of spring: the return of Lime’s electric scooters and bikes to Spokane.

After going largely into hibernation this winter, the smartphone-activated personal mobility devices are being relaunched this week in both Spokane and Spokane Valley, according to a company news release.

Last year, the seasonal cycle of Lime’s presence was interrupted by the pandemic, which delayed their usual March return until July.

But as transmission of COVID-19 became better understood, concerns about their use eased.

Now the company touts its scooters and bikes as a mechanism for “safe and socially-distanced transportation” in its news release.

Lime has proven popular since it began in Spokane as a pilot program in 2018.

In October, the company made its scooters and bikes available in Spokane Valley for the first time.

The company says some 900,000 trips have been made on Lime devices in the Spokane area since they first arrived.

While users have been drawn to the nimble and speedy modes of getting around, the city of Spokane has received persistent complaints about scooters illegally cruising down sidewalks and being abandoned in pedestrian walkways.

That has led to numerous efforts to crack down on misuse, with mixed results.